In spite of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s (NYSE:MAA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) closed at $168.34 up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $168.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2126579 shares were traded. MAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 515.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $167 from $176 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $160.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $150.UBS initiated its Sell rating on December 15, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when DelPriore Robert J. sold 988 shares for $155.57 per share. The transaction valued at 153,703 led to the insider holds 48,744 shares of the business.

Carpenter Melanie sold 269 shares of MAA for $41,848 on Jan 11. The EVP & CHRO now owns 17,499 shares after completing the transaction at $155.57 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Campbell Albert M III, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 93 shares for $155.57 each. As a result, the insider received 14,468 and left with 55,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mid-America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAA has reached a high of $217.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAA has traded an average of 664.22K shares per day and 830.04k over the past ten days. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAA is 5.60, from 4.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $527.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $531.82M to a low estimate of $519.7M. As of the current estimate, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $476.08M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.57M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.