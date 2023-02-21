In spite of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NYMT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.00, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243443 shares were traded. NYMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NYMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8109.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NYMT traded 2.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 377.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.68M. Insiders hold about 1.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 10.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, NYMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.21. The current Payout Ratio is 105.25% for NYMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $20.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.4M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.77M, an estimated decrease of -32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.45M, a decrease of -28.20% over than the figure of -$32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.62M, down -26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.47M and the low estimate is $53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.