In spite of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $112.17, down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $114.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028716 shares were traded. RJF stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RJF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $120 from $130 previously.

On November 22, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $127.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Perry Jodi sold 6,343 shares for $112.30 per share. The transaction valued at 712,319 led to the insider holds 7,150 shares of the business.

Raney Steven M sold 5,577 shares of RJF for $599,972 on Dec 15. The President & CEO RJBank now owns 56,537 shares after completing the transaction at $107.58 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, REILLY PAUL C, who serves as the Chair & CEO of the company, sold 24,016 shares for $111.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,672,330 and left with 267,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raymond’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has reached a high of $126.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RJF traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 958.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.54M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RJF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 4.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, RJF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for RJF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $2.12, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $8.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.72. EPS for the following year is $10.91, with 10 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $9.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.99B to a low estimate of $2.86B. As of the current estimate, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RJF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.82B and the low estimate is $12.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.