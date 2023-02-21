In the case of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), what’s next?

The closing price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) was $20.81 for the day, down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $20.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6570846 shares were traded. IBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.72.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.90.

Shares Statistics:

IBN traded an average of 7.99M shares per day over the past three months and 5.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39B. Insiders hold about 62.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 26.86M, compared to 26.91M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, IBN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IBN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.57B and the low estimate is $11.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.