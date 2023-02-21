In the case of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), what’s next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) closed the day trading at $97.32 down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $98.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2203971 shares were traded. LYB stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2023, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Kaplan Jeffrey A sold 10,000 shares for $98.99 per share. The transaction valued at 989,901 led to the insider holds 47,600 shares of the business.

Sharma Anup sold 1,713 shares of LYB for $145,454 on Dec 31. The SVP, Global Business Services now owns 8,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.91 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 729,846 shares for $84.85 each. As a result, the insider received 61,926,119 and left with 3,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LyondellBasell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has reached a high of $112.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYB traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYB traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 326.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 6.21M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

LYB’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.76, up from 4.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.85.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.47 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $3.33 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.45 and $6.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.1. EPS for the following year is $10.63, with 23 analysts recommending between $14.1 and $8.48.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $10.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.32B to a low estimate of $9.72B. As of the current estimate, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s year-ago sales were $13.16B, an estimated decrease of -18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.5B, a decrease of -22.50% less than the figure of -$18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.78B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.45B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.19B and the low estimate is $31.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.