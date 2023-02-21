In the case of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), what’s next?

The closing price of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was $43.56 for the day, down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $44.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3615666 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $42 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $50.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $39.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on November 21, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when McManus John sold 20,000 shares for $43.47 per share. The transaction valued at 869,350 led to the insider holds 68,175 shares of the business.

HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM sold 110,000 shares of MGM for $4,934,699 on Feb 09. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 172,781 shares after completing the transaction at $44.86 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, SANDERS COREY IAN, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $42.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,260,000 and left with 201,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $45.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.56.

Shares Statistics:

MGM traded an average of 4.12M shares per day over the past three months and 4.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 396.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 10.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, MGM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09. The current Payout Ratio is 0.10% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.19 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.25B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.13B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.37B and the low estimate is $14.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.