In What Direction Will Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (NYSE:AAP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) was $149.99 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $150.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279299 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $140 from $180 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $145.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $231.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.00.

Shares Statistics:

AAP traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.46% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, AAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.8 and $12.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.62. EPS for the following year is $12.92, with 24 analysts recommending between $14.29 and $9.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $11.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.