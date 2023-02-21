In What Direction Will CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) was $31.21 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $31.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12387316 shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

On September 27, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $31.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on September 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 516,000 led to the insider holds 320,763 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $38.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.91.

Shares Statistics:

CSX traded an average of 13.28M shares per day over the past three months and 11.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.06B. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.89M with a Short Ratio of 18.89M, compared to 16.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, CSX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $3.43B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.54B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.85B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.82B and the low estimate is $14.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.