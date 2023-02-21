In What Direction Will Juniper Networks Inc.’s (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) was $31.56 for the day, up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $31.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3102859 shares were traded. JNPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JNPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $37 from $36 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $29.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when DENUCCIO KEVIN A sold 6,500 shares for $31.29 per share. The transaction valued at 203,391 led to the insider holds 14,261 shares of the business.

DOLCE JAMES A JR sold 25,000 shares of JNPR for $774,316 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 17,206 shares after completing the transaction at $30.97 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, DOLCE JAMES A JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.88 each. As a result, the insider received 771,942 and left with 42,206 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Juniper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has reached a high of $38.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.75.

Shares Statistics:

JNPR traded an average of 3.61M shares per day over the past three months and 3.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 323.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.20M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JNPR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 8.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, JNPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 57.50% for JNPR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Juniper Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.