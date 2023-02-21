In What Direction Will Univar Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Goes From Here?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) closed the day trading at $34.69 up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $34.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787987 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNVR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 134,933 shares of the business.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of UNVR for $225,535 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 159,933 shares after completing the transaction at $32.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,645,430 and left with 159,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $35.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNVR traded about 1.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNVR traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 165.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 7.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.67B, a decrease of -7.30% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.17B and the low estimate is $10.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.