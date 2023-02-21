Invest in Equity Residential (EQR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) closed at $65.88 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $65.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5082222 shares were traded. EQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 463.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when HABEN MARY KAY sold 3,354 shares for $66.23 per share. The transaction valued at 222,135 led to the insider holds 6,857 shares of the business.

Brackenridge Alexander sold 3,325 shares of EQR for $220,381 on Feb 14. The Executive Vice President & CIO now owns 33,131 shares after completing the transaction at $66.28 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Garechana Robert, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,519 shares for $66.28 each. As a result, the insider received 166,959 and left with 21,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQR traded on average about 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 377.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.23M. Insiders hold about 1.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EQR is 2.50, which was 2.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 120.40% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $703.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $727.74M to a low estimate of $689.5M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $645.13M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.62M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $718.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698.3M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.