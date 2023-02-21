Invest in HP Inc. (HPQ) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $30.27 in the prior trading day, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) closed at $30.16, down -0.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5719824 shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $29.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares for $29.04 per share. The transaction valued at 214,315 led to the insider holds 19,936 shares of the business.

LORES ENRIQUE sold 34,000 shares of HPQ for $922,420 on Jan 03. The President and CEO now owns 804,268 shares after completing the transaction at $27.13 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, MYERS MARIE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,380 shares for $27.00 each. As a result, the insider received 199,260 and left with 27,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 996.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 970.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.21M with a Short Ratio of 29.21M, compared to 30.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPQ’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 1.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 32.80% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.