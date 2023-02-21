Invest in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $265.83 in the prior trading day, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) closed at $269.99, up 1.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3053943 shares were traded. MCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $270.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On October 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $285 to $288.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $295.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Erlinger Joseph M. sold 7,853 shares for $264.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,078,296 led to the insider holds 8,187 shares of the business.

Gross Marion K. sold 1,396 shares of MCD for $370,554 on Feb 01. The EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 308 shares after completing the transaction at $265.44 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Capuano Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1 shares for $255.32 each. As a result, the insider received 255 and left with 117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, McDonald’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCD has reached a high of $281.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 267.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 257.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 734.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 731.23M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MCD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 6.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCD’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.08, compared to 6.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 66.40% for MCD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.72 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.58. EPS for the following year is $11.68, with 33 analysts recommending between $12.7 and $11.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $5.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.08B to a low estimate of $4.7B. As of the current estimate, McDonald’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.67B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.09B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.88B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.18B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.04B and the low estimate is $25.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.