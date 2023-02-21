Invest in NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) closed at $44.40 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $44.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312697 shares were traded. NUVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $51 to $52.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 290,000 led to the insider holds 50,218 shares of the business.

Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares of NUVA for $275,000 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 55,218 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUVA is 1.05, which has changed by -11.41% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.24% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $60.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUVA traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.02M. Shares short for NUVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $315.6M to a low estimate of $305.1M. As of the current estimate, NuVasive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $302.07M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.39M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $297.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.