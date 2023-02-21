Invest in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) closed at $112.51 in the last session, down -0.01% from day before closing price of $112.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339403 shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTWO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 170.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Sheresky Michael sold 162 shares for $114.63 per share. The transaction valued at 18,570 led to the insider holds 63,182 shares of the business.

Sheresky Michael sold 149 shares of TTWO for $15,234 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 62,337 shares after completing the transaction at $102.24 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Sheresky Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 167 shares for $125.24 each. As a result, the insider received 20,915 and left with 62,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $166.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTWO traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 5.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $845.78M, an estimated increase of 61.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $61.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 53.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.72B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.