Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) closed at $92.41 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $90.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3127558 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $99 from $108 previously.

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $102.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Hall Greg B sold 129 shares for $87.48 per share. The transaction valued at 11,285 led to the insider holds 3,715 shares of the business.

Risch Therace sold 5,330 shares of AEP for $545,526 on Jun 06. The Executive Vice President now owns 8,248 shares after completing the transaction at $102.35 per share. On May 20, another insider, Zebula Charles E, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,902 shares for $99.05 each. As a result, the insider received 188,393 and left with 18,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEP has traded an average of 2.90M shares per day and 2.55M over the past ten days. A total of 513.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 8.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEP is 3.32, from 2.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.02. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.78B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.26B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.79B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.23B and the low estimate is $16.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.