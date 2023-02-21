Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock clocked out at $5.76, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $5.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5376965 shares were traded. ERIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.60 to $4.90.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonaktiebolaget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIC has reached a high of $10.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERIC traded 10.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 14.69M, compared to 8.17M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, ERIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 186.60% for ERIC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $5.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.51B. As of the current estimate, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s year-ago sales were $5.89B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.42B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.17B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.83B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.77B and the low estimate is $26.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.