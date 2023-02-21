Investing in The Boeing Company (BA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, The Boeing Company’s stock clocked out at $211.66, down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $212.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4928931 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $200.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $213 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares for $158.88 per share. The transaction valued at 3,972,028 led to the insider holds 25,000 shares of the business.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,285 shares of BA for $201,861 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 2,917 shares after completing the transaction at $157.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $221.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BA traded 6.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 8.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and -$2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $18.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.67B to a low estimate of $16.58B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $13.99B, an estimated increase of 29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.35B, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.23B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.61B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.8B and the low estimate is $84.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.