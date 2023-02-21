Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) closed at $368.50 down -0.46% from its previous closing price of $370.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1851744 shares were traded. GS stock price reached its highest trading level at $371.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $366.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 08, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $420 from $390 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Odeon Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $370.14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of GS for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 166,095 shares for $23.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,823,507 and left with 401,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $389.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 357.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 333.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GS has traded an average of 2.56M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 352.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 4.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GS is 10.00, from 5.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.55 and a low estimate of $6.35, while EPS last year was $10.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.92, with high estimates of $9.26 and low estimates of $5.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $40.35 and $27.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.14. EPS for the following year is $40.41, with 23 analysts recommending between $45.25 and $32.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.71B to a low estimate of $12.25B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.93B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.47B, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.61B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.37B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.47B and the low estimate is $47.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.