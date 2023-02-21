Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $78.45, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $77.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4502592 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 139.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On January 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Robinson David C sold 18,534 shares for $76.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,408,584 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Stepnowski Amy sold 12,467 shares of HIG for $931,285 on Dec 12. The EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.70 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Robinson David C, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 18,534 shares for $74.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,388,753 and left with 1 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $79.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIG traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.33, HIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.15 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.45. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 15 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $5.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.05B to a low estimate of $5.9B. As of the current estimate, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.39B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.02B, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.36B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.42B and the low estimate is $22.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.