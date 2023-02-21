Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at $48.24 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $48.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5511835 shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when SWAN ROBERT HOLMES sold 20,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 136,632 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 9,542 shares of EBAY for $420,983 on Nov 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $44.12 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,311 shares for $41.89 each. As a result, the insider received 180,601 and left with 9,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $60.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBAY traded on average about 4.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 548.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 541.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.2M with a Short Ratio of 15.20M, compared to 16.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EBAY is 0.88, which was 0.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The current Payout Ratio is 190.08% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 28 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.