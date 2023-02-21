Is Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) closed at $57.58 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $57.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1935067 shares were traded. IR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $52 from $50 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Scheske Michael J sold 1,742 shares for $57.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,294 led to the insider holds 7,112 shares of the business.

Reynal Vicente sold 10,893 shares of IR for $577,495 on Nov 07. The insider now owns 128,567 shares after completing the transaction at $53.02 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Scheske Michael J, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,743 shares for $53.43 each. As a result, the insider received 93,128 and left with 7,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ingersoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IR has reached a high of $58.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IR traded on average about 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 404.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.89M. Shares short for IR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 6.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IR is 0.08, which was 2.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.80% for IR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1252:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $5.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.