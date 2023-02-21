Is this a Prime Time To acquire FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) stock

After finishing at $40.57 in the prior trading day, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) closed at $41.03, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3422010 shares were traded. FE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $34 previously.

On January 23, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $38.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FirstEnergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 105.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FE has reached a high of $48.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 571.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.27M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.66M, compared to 6.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.56, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99. The current Payout Ratio is 219.40% for FE, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, FirstEnergy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $2.66B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.16B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.85B and the low estimate is $10.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.