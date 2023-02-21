Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gentex Corporation (GNTX) stock

The price of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) closed at $28.65 in the last session, up 0.53% from day before closing price of $28.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525379 shares were traded. GNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $24 previously.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Downing Steven R sold 17,730 shares for $30.21 per share. The transaction valued at 535,588 led to the insider holds 118,506 shares of the business.

Nash Kevin C sold 6,776 shares of GNTX for $199,372 on Feb 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 22,597 shares after completing the transaction at $29.42 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Ryan Scott P, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 4,580 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider received 128,240 and left with 18,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gentex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has reached a high of $31.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNTX traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 234.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GNTX is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for GNTX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.