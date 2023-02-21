Is this a Prime Time To acquire International Paper Company (IP) stock

The price of International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at $38.27 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $38.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4084900 shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $29.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Nicholls Timothy S sold 5,000 shares for $38.95 per share. The transaction valued at 194,730 led to the insider holds 129,261 shares of the business.

PLATH THOMAS J. sold 2,000 shares of IP for $72,000 on Nov 30. The Senior Vice President now owns 49,953 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Nicholls Timothy S, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $33.66 each. As a result, the insider received 252,473 and left with 101,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $50.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IP traded on average about 3.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 357.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.42M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.41M with a Short Ratio of 11.41M, compared to 10.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, which was 2.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43. The current Payout Ratio is 37.79% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.24B to a low estimate of $4.65B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.24B, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.14B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.02B and the low estimate is $19.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.