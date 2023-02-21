Is this a Prime Time To acquire Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) stock

The price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) closed at $17.04 in the last session, down -0.35% from day before closing price of $17.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2060744 shares were traded. PHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $34.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHG traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 885.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 880.51M. Shares short for PHG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PHG is 0.91, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for PHG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.