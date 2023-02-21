Is this a Prime Time To acquire Life Storage Inc. (LSI) stock

After finishing at $122.22 in the prior trading day, Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) closed at $123.11, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1642659 shares were traded. LSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.32.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 461.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $123 to $97.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $106.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 17, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares for $99.73 per share. The transaction valued at 611,345 led to the insider holds 71,921 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,044 shares of LSI for $661,874 on Aug 09. The CEO now owns 61,305 shares after completing the transaction at $131.22 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Rusmisel Stephen R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $135.03 each. As a result, the insider received 337,575 and left with 14,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $151.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.88, compared to 4.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 97.50% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.18. EPS for the following year is $4.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $269.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $274.4M to a low estimate of $258.81M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.16M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.26M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $788.57M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.