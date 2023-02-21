It’s a good day to be an Entergy Corporation (ETR) shareholder

In the latest session, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed at $109.43 up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $108.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1406364 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Entergy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $119 from $135 previously.

On September 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $134 to $128.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $136.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares for $116.56 per share. The transaction valued at 22,146 led to the insider holds 7,379 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 161 shares of ETR for $19,376 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 7,375 shares after completing the transaction at $120.35 per share. On May 27, another insider, HINNENKAMP PAUL D, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $120.94 each. As a result, the insider received 786,110 and left with 26,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $126.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETR has traded an average of 1.46M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 203.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ETR is 4.28, from 3.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.47 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.86 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Entergy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.72B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.9B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.46B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.