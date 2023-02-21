It’s a good day to be an Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shareholder

In the latest session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed at $20.23 down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $20.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1906904 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.97.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on March 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Sossen Andrew Jay sold 33,750 shares of STWD for $818,546 on Mar 31. The COO and General Counsel now owns 293,881 shares after completing the transaction at $24.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STWD has traded an average of 2.19M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 306.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.93M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 6.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.92, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.27. The current Payout Ratio is 56.90% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $457.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $469M to a low estimate of $431M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.7M, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.9M, an increase of 65.30% over than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $491.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.