It’s a good day to be an Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shareholder

In the latest session, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $12.28 down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $12.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566428 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valley National Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when WILLIAMS SIDNEY S bought 208 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,521 led to the insider holds 10,854 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VLY has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 2.4M over the past ten days. A total of 506.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 14.74M, compared to 12.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VLY is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $521.34M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $530M to a low estimate of $517.6M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $356.94M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.14M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.65M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.