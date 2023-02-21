It’s a good day to be an WestRock Company (WRK) shareholder

As of close of business last night, WestRock Company’s stock clocked out at $32.55, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $33.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2427392 shares were traded. WRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $45.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL CURREY M sold 55,000 shares for $36.51 per share. The transaction valued at 2,007,830 led to the insider holds 245,271 shares of the business.

O’Neal John L sold 5,173 shares of WRK for $220,111 on Aug 18. The President, Global Paper now owns 46,305 shares after completing the transaction at $42.55 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Nevels James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,483 shares for $42.36 each. As a result, the insider received 105,180 and left with 14,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WestRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRK has reached a high of $54.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRK traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WRK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.07, WRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for WRK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 11099:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.07. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $4 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $5.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.43B to a low estimate of $4.84B. As of the current estimate, WestRock Company’s year-ago sales were $5.38B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.36B, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.26B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.12B and the low estimate is $19.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.