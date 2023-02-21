It’s an appealing income play to consider 3M Company (MMM)

The price of 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) closed at $112.99 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $112.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2827406 shares were traded. MMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $144.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Rhodes Kevin H sold 5,703 shares for $126.40 per share. The transaction valued at 720,842 led to the insider holds 2,033 shares of the business.

Chavez Rodriguez Beatriz Karin sold 1,071 shares of MMM for $135,246 on Oct 28. The SVP & Chief Strategy Officer now owns 3,313 shares after completing the transaction at $126.28 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Hammes Eric D., who serves as the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of the company, sold 3,145 shares for $147.31 each. As a result, the insider received 463,294 and left with 8,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 3M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMM has reached a high of $154.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMM traded on average about 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 551.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 543.75M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MMM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.23M with a Short Ratio of 13.33M, compared to 13.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MMM is 6.00, which was 5.89 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 58.60% for MMM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $2.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.65. EPS for the following year is $9.5, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.2 and $8.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.59B to a low estimate of $7.3B. As of the current estimate, 3M Company’s year-ago sales were $8.83B, an estimated decrease of -15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.93B, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.67B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.23B, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.52B and the low estimate is $31.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.