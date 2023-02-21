It’s an appealing income play to consider BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR)

After finishing at $30.93 in the prior trading day, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) closed at $30.91, down -0.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192119 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On December 14, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 47,340 led to the insider holds 19,551 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $31.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 5.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $368.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.8M to a low estimate of $355M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.2M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.08M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $450.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.