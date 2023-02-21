It’s an appealing income play to consider Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

After finishing at $77.28 in the prior trading day, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) closed at $78.51, up 1.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3816740 shares were traded. EW stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2023, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $66.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when STONE HEISZ LESLIE sold 9,671 shares for $76.82 per share. The transaction valued at 742,942 led to the insider holds 27,480 shares of the business.

Chopra Daveen sold 4,000 shares of EW for $304,040 on Feb 15. The CVP, TMTT now owns 18,911 shares after completing the transaction at $76.01 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 19,875 shares for $77.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,530,308 and left with 157,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edwards’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EW has reached a high of $131.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 613.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 612.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $6.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.