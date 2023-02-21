It’s an appealing income play to consider State Street Corporation (STT)

After finishing at $93.27 in the prior trading day, State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) closed at $92.00, down -1.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2454853 shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.63.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $98.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 359.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STT’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.08, compared to 2.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.19 and $7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.62. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $8.64.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, State Street Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.08B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.14B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.12B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.29B and the low estimate is $12.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.