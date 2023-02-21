It’s an appealing income play to consider The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

After finishing at $321.24 in the prior trading day, The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) closed at $317.95, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4718563 shares were traded. HD stock price reached its highest trading level at $320.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $312.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 132.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 33.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $323.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $337.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on December 06, 2022, with a $337 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when KINNAIRD JEFFREY G sold 6,403 shares for $311.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,995,495 led to the insider holds 25,241 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Fahim sold 2,000 shares of HD for $622,580 on Nov 17. The EVP and CIO now owns 3,928 shares after completing the transaction at $311.29 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Campbell Ann Marie, who serves as the EVP – U.S. Stores & Int’l Ops of the company, sold 230 shares for $310.79 each. As a result, the insider received 71,482 and left with 12,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 250.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HD has reached a high of $352.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $264.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 321.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 301.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.36M, compared to 12.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HD’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.15, compared to 7.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for HD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.39 and a low estimate of $3.06, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.11, with high estimates of $4.34 and low estimates of $3.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.77 and $16.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.66. EPS for the following year is $16.83, with 36 analysts recommending between $17.62 and $15.1.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.35B to a low estimate of $35.72B. As of the current estimate, The Home Depot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.72B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.19B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.35B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.16B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.87B and the low estimate is $147.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.