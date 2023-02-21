It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) stock

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) closed the day trading at $67.24 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $67.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178711 shares were traded. AOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $65 from $67 previously.

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $58.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Heideman Robert J sold 12,283 shares for $67.31 per share. The transaction valued at 826,817 led to the insider holds 11,412 shares of the business.

Kempken Daniel L sold 2,500 shares of AOS for $170,875 on Feb 06. The SVP – Strategy & Corp. Dev. now owns 8,344 shares after completing the transaction at $68.35 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Carver Samuel M., who serves as the SVP – Global Operations of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $69.65 each. As a result, the insider received 278,603 and left with 1,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOS has reached a high of $72.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AOS traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AOS traded about 935.66k shares per day. A total of 152.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.93M. Insiders hold about 0.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.84% stake in the company. Shares short for AOS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.58M, compared to 6.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Dividends & Splits

AOS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 76.20% for AOS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $912.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $963M to a low estimate of $880.11M. As of the current estimate, A. O. Smith Corporation’s year-ago sales were $977.7M, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $943.24M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914.37M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.75B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.