It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) closed the day trading at $7.45 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555599 shares were traded. BBVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBVA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBVA traded about 1.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBVA traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 6.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.88B. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BBVA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.70, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.14. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2012 when the company split stock in a 48:47 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.