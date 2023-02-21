It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Jabil Inc. (JBL) stock

The closing price of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) was $83.84 for the day, down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $84.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315026 shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $74.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Dastoor Michael sold 9,097 shares for $77.89 per share. The transaction valued at 708,578 led to the insider holds 161,607 shares of the business.

Katz Robert L sold 4,970 shares of JBL for $382,690 on Jan 31. The EVP, CLO & Asst Corp Secretary now owns 95,322 shares after completing the transaction at $77.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, BROOKS MARTHA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $81.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,464,480 and left with 71,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $84.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.89.

Shares Statistics:

JBL traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.62M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, JBL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.47 and $8.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $8.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $8.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.12B to a low estimate of $8.04B. As of the current estimate, Jabil Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.55B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.17B, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.09B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.73B and the low estimate is $35.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.