It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Nokia Oyj (NOK) stock

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) closed the day trading at $4.77 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14196104 shares were traded. NOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7100.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nokia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOK has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7641.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOK traded about 18.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOK traded about 13.59M shares per day. A total of 5.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.59B. Shares short for NOK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.95M with a Short Ratio of 17.18M, compared to 13.74M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

NOK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.08, up from 0.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for NOK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2000 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $6.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.35B to a low estimate of $6.06B. As of the current estimate, Nokia Oyj’s year-ago sales were $6B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.36B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.17B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.35B and the low estimate is $28.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.