It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Allstate Corporation (ALL) stock

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) closed the day trading at $135.05 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $137.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1460007 shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On October 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $136 to $158.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares for $137.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,773,017 led to the insider holds 82,270 shares of the business.

Gupta Suren sold 40,000 shares of ALL for $5,410,200 on Dec 21. The President, Enterprise Services now owns 82,270 shares after completing the transaction at $135.25 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Prindiville Mark Q, who serves as the EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC of the company, sold 5,511 shares for $125.93 each. As a result, the insider received 694,017 and left with 15,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $144.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALL traded about 1.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALL traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 264.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.31M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 3.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

ALL’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.40, up from 2.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.6 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $2.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.2. EPS for the following year is $13.4, with 17 analysts recommending between $15.4 and $11.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12B to a low estimate of $11.18B. As of the current estimate, The Allstate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.76B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.39B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.84B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.79B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.25B and the low estimate is $49.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.