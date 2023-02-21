Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) closed the day trading at $20.94 up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $20.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508419 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBTYA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Waldron Jason sold 7,193 shares for $20.40 per share. The transaction valued at 146,763 led to the insider holds 35,683 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 10,803 shares of LBTYA for $218,732 on Nov 22. The SVP & CAO now owns 92,419 shares after completing the transaction at $20.25 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $20.10 each. As a result, the insider received 140,667 and left with 136,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $28.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBTYA traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBTYA traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 477.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.16M, compared to 5.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.64 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.52B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.