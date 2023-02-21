PACCAR Inc (PCAR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) closed the day trading at $75.69 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $74.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2597060 shares were traded. PCAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $107 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $89.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $136.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when PIGOTT MARK C sold 70,937 shares for $108.96 per share. The transaction valued at 7,729,019 led to the insider holds 3,192,798 shares of the business.

DOZIER C MICHAEL sold 31,538 shares of PCAR for $3,485,425 on Jan 30. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT now owns 12,062 shares after completing the transaction at $110.52 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, HUBBARD TODD R, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $112.00 each. As a result, the insider received 246,400 and left with 3,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCAR now has a Market Capitalization of 39.06B and an Enterprise Value of 44.57B. As of this moment, PACCAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 51.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCAR is 0.93, which has changed by 21.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.24% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has reached a high of $75.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCAR traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCAR traded about 2.83M shares per day. A total of 522.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.79M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCAR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 8.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

PCAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 48.42% for PCAR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 07, 2023 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $7.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.89B to a low estimate of $7.31B. As of the current estimate, PACCAR Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.11B, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.7B, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.29B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.31B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.87B and the low estimate is $26.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.