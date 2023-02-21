Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) closed at $75.10 in the last session, up 1.10% from day before closing price of $74.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303985 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $73 from $60 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares for $77.88 per share. The transaction valued at 53,659 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares of PNW for $259,058 on May 17. The SVP, Public Policy, APS now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $80.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNW traded on average about 886.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 734.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNW is 3.46, which was 3.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 71.90% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $638.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $849.79M to a low estimate of $397.74M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $798.86M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $792.97M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $756M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.