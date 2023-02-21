Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $91.38 in the prior trading day, Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) closed at $91.03, down -0.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127755 shares were traded. PFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $79.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when HELTON SANDRA L sold 1,000 shares for $80.02 per share. The transaction valued at 80,020 led to the insider holds 35,747 shares of the business.

HELTON SANDRA L sold 14,033 shares of PFG for $1,123,342 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 18,245 shares after completing the transaction at $80.05 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Cheong Wee Yee, who serves as the EVP, Principal Asia of the company, sold 2,447 shares for $78.45 each. As a result, the insider received 191,967 and left with 34,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Principal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFG has reached a high of $96.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PFG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 9.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.24, compared to 2.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.3 and $6.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7. EPS for the following year is $7.74, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.1 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Principal Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.47B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4B and the low estimate is $14.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.