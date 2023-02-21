STAG (STAG Industrial Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) closed at $35.46 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $35.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362223 shares were traded. STAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 242.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Butcher Benjamin S sold 15,000 shares for $41.98 per share. The transaction valued at 629,654 led to the insider holds 22,088 shares of the business.

Butcher Benjamin S sold 10,000 shares of STAG for $396,576 on Mar 07. The Chairman and CEO now owns 37,088 shares after completing the transaction at $39.66 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Butcher Benjamin S, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.03 each. As a result, the insider received 600,411 and left with 47,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAG has reached a high of $42.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STAG traded on average about 949.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 974.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STAG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 3.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STAG is 1.47, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.64.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $165.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $168M to a low estimate of $162M. As of the current estimate, STAG Industrial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.62M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.71M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $166.39M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $653.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $647M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $559.43M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $690.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724.76M and the low estimate is $666M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.