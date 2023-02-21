The name American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) closed at $149.61 up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $147.46. On the day, 2679557 shares were traded. AWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $162 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kennedy Melanie M sold 693 shares for $152.10 per share. The transaction valued at 105,405 led to the insider holds 11,361 shares of the business.

Kennedy Melanie M sold 1,029 shares of AWK for $149,740 on May 20. The EVP, CHRO now owns 12,054 shares after completing the transaction at $145.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has reached a high of $173.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AWK has traded an average of 788.51K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 182.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AWK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AWK is 2.62, from 1.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for AWK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.86 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $923.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $803.17M. As of the current estimate, American Water Works Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $951M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $933.15M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $983M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.