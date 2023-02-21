The name British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) closed at $38.15 up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $37.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1867292 shares were traded. BTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.61.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, British’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTI has reached a high of $47.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTI has traded an average of 3.35M shares per day and 3.35M over the past ten days. A total of 2.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 7.84M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BTI is 3.34, from 2.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73. The current Payout Ratio is 60.30% for BTI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 13, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.