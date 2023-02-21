The name Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s stock clocked out at $81.48, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $82.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1326555 shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 142.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $93.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when FARMER MICHAEL ALAN sold 3,350 shares for $65.95 per share. The transaction valued at 220,932 led to the insider holds 61,621 shares of the business.

Beckmann Jami sold 3,750 shares of BLDR for $257,250 on Aug 04. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 30,990 shares after completing the transaction at $68.60 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, SHERMAN FLOYD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $55.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,928,150 and left with 13,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $85.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLDR traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.70M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.69% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 5.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.99 and a low estimate of $1.86, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.45 and $17.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.82. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.47 and $3.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $4.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.78B to a low estimate of $4.02B. As of the current estimate, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.63B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.62B, a decrease of -36.30% less than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.89B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.03B and the low estimate is $13.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.