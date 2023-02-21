The name Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock clocked out at $51.43, up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $51.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119804 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZION’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $46 from $49 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $59.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Ellingsen Eric sold 377 shares for $52.51 per share. The transaction valued at 19,796 led to the insider holds 24,135 shares of the business.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 6,000 shares of ZION for $326,510 on Feb 07. The Executive Vice President now owns 38,509 shares after completing the transaction at $54.42 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Law Scott A., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,217 shares for $54.09 each. As a result, the insider received 174,008 and left with 19,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $73.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZION traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, ZION has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.05 and $6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $848.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $870.6M to a low estimate of $821.53M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $686M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.44M, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $824M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.